House Unable To Override Biden Veto Of Water Act Rule

By Caleb Symons (April 19, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives came up short in its attempt to override President Joe Biden's veto of a Republican-backed measure that would have eliminated a Clean Water Act rule the administration says is key to protecting natural resources and public health....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS