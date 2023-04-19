Abortion Pill Maker Fights FDA To Protect Drug Approval

By Lauren Berg (April 19, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The generic maker of the abortion medication mifepristone sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Maryland federal court Wednesday to prevent the agency from "upending nearly a quarter-century of public reliance on a safe and effective drug" by enforcing attempts to interfere with its approval process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS