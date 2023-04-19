SPLC Ends Migrant Relocation Suit After Fla. Law Change

By Rae Ann Varona (April 19, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Three immigration rights groups represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Harvard Law's Criminal Justice Institute voluntarily dropped a lawsuit on Wednesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that challenged the constitutionality of Florida's former $12 million immigrant relocation program....

