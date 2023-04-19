Ex-Allianz Exec Says DOJ Behind Sullivan & Cromwell Sellout

By Stewart Bishop (April 19, 2023, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A former Allianz portfolio manager told a New York federal judge Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice's corporate criminal enforcement policy was behind his Sullivan & Cromwell LLP attorneys' decision to sell him out to the government in favor of Allianz, its corporate client....

