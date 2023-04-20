6th Circ. Grants Ky., Biz Groups' Bid To Pause WOTUS Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 20, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday temporarily granted the requests of Kentucky and business groups that it block the Biden administration's recently implemented rule defining the scope of the Clean Water Act while they appeal a lower court dismissal of their lawsuits....

