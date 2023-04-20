Atty Arrested At Court Amid Beef Over Public Defender Pay

By Rosie Manins (April 20, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A criminal defense attorney was arrested in a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday morning in the racketeering trial of rapper Young Thug and others, amid an attempt by the Georgia Public Defender Council to remove one of its lawyers from the case over a pay dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS