Blank Rome Beats DQ Bid In $70M Tower Investment Fight

By Rachel Scharf (April 20, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge declined Thursday to disqualify Blank Rome LLP from representing an investor bringing a $70 million suit over the financing of midtown's supertall Steinway Tower, saying ultimately unsuccessful 2015 discussions about retaining the firm as defense counsel in the case do not pose a prejudicial conflict....

