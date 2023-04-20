Engineer Wins Split Tax, Export Trials In DOD Poaching Case

By Theresa Schliep (April 20, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted a request from a Chinese-born engineer for separate trials on charges of export violations and tax fraud, saying the tax allegations aren't sufficiently connected to claims that he improperly took a work laptop with sensitive military information to China....

