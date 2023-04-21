Ill. AG, 17 Others Voice Support For HUD's Fair Housing Push

By Celeste Bott (April 21, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A group of more than a dozen attorneys general from Democrat-led states joined a letter of support Thursday backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to boost fair housing protections, calling it a "critical step" to rectify a "decades-long history of government discrimination and inaction."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS