Disbarred Atty Arrested For Facilitating Bank Fraud Scheme

By Ryan Boysen (April 21, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A disbarred attorney has been arrested for serving as the "chief compliance officer" of Dominion Bank and Trust Co., a fly-by-night institution purportedly based in Manhattan that allegedly scammed small businesses out of more than $4 million by demanding upfront fees for "worthless" guarantee letters and financing that never materialized....

