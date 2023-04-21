Navajo Damage Claims Not Physical Repair, Judge Rules

By Ali Sullivan (April 21, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation's tort damage claims against federal contractors for their alleged role in the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout don't include physical repair of the affected river or land, a New Mexico federal judge has ruled, ordering the tribe to identify the legal theories grounding its request for $81 million in restorative damages....

