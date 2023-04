OnlyFans Hit With $5.7M Suit In Autorenewal Billing Scheme

By Gina Kim (April 21, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Fenix Internet LLC, the owner of popular subscription-based platform OnlyFans, automatically charges customers each month without obtaining consent, a mechanism that has raked in millions in profits, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS