Manufacturing Co. Agrees To $14.8M Deal In ESOP Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 21, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Retail display maker Triad Manufacturing and employee stock ownership plan trustee GreatBanc agreed to a $14.8 million deal to end a lawsuit from workers claiming they were overcharged for Triad stock, teeing up an end to a court battle that the Seventh Circuit refused to kick to arbitration....

