Uber Shakes NY Driver's Minimum Wage Suit, For Now

By Caleb Drickey (April 21, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New York Uber driver adequately alleged he was a full employee entitled to minimum wage protections under state and federal law, a federal judge ruled, but he failed to assert he was paid less than the state minimum for all compensable work time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS