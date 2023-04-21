Amber Heard Insurer Calls Rival's Atty DQ Bid Purely 'Tactical'

By James Mills (April 21, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Travelers asked a California federal court on Thursday to deny a rival insurer's attempts to get Maynard Nexsen PC disqualified from representing Travelers in a dispute over money paid to defend actress Amber Heard in a defamation suit by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, saying the disqualification attempt was purely for "tactical purposes."...

