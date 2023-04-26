Big Oil Certiorari Denial May Alter Climate Change Litigation

By Dennis Anderson and Deepa Sutherland (April 26, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- On April 24, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a heavy blow to Big Oil defendants seeking to remove climate change cases to federal court by refusing to hear appeals in five high-profile cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS