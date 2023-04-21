Ozy Media, CEO Headed For 2024 Investor Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (April 21, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday set a trial date in May 2024 for Ozy Media and its CEO, Carlos Watson, in the criminal case accusing him and the multimedia and entertainment company of engaging in a widespread scheme to defraud lenders and investors....

