Tesla Wins Calif. Autopilot Trial Over Driver's Injuries

By Craig Clough (April 21, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California jury on Friday cleared Tesla of any wrongdoing in a lawsuit from a driver who alleges the autopilot and airbag systems on her 2016 Model S malfunctioned while causing her to crash and suffer severe injuries, with jurors awarding the driver no damages....

