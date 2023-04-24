Insurers Keep Win In Hoteliers' NJ COVID Coverage Fight

By Riley Murdock (April 24, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A group of hotel owners cannot get up to $600 million in coverage from Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and several other insurers after a New Jersey state appellate panel on Monday ended their bid to recover COVID-19 pandemic-related business losses....

