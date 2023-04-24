Regeneron Bid For Prosecutor Docs Falls Short, Judge Says

By Ryan Boysen (April 24, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can't seek more information about a former prosecutor who helped file an anti-kickback lawsuit against the company, a Massachusetts federal judge has ruled, calling allegations that the attorney downloaded files relating to the case when he left for private practice a "minor" issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS