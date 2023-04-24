Microsoft Gets 401(k) Investment Picks Suit Tossed For Good

By Rachel Riley (April 24, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday once again threw out a proposed class action accusing Microsoft of mismanaging an employee 401(k) plan, saying the suit still falls short of showing the company breached its fiduciary duties despite added metrics indicating some investments didn't do well....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS