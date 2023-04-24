Judge Consolidates CBP Supervisor's Vaccine Mandate Suits

By Micah Danney (April 24, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge will allow the Biden administration and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor to consolidate two suits alleging the administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees wrongly forced managers to enforce a policy they found discriminatory....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS