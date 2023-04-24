Disbarred NY Injury Atty Gets 2 Years In Trip-And-Fall Scam

By Pete Brush (April 24, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a disbarred Queens, New York, personal injury lawyer with two years in prison Monday after he admitted filing fraudulent trip-and-fall suits despite knowing clients obtained unnecessary surgeries in a scam that cost insurers $31 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS