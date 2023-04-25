Six Flags To Build Calif.'s Biggest Solar Energy Project In LA

By Gina Kim (April 25, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Six Flags said Tuesday it's building the state's largest single-site commercial renewable energy project at its southern California location, with features that include a solar carport paired with a battery storage system that can hold millions of kilowatt-hours of energy, allowing the park to offset "100% of its energy usage with solar power."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS