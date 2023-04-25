COVID-19 Test Maker Investors Seek Final OK For $8.1M Deal

By Sydney Price (April 25, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Investors in Chembio Diagnostics Inc., a company that sold now-revoked COVID-19 tests, have asked a New York federal court to give a final OK to an $8.1 million deal to end a lawsuit alleging that shareholders were harmed when the company's tests were taken off the market after being deemed ineffective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS