Facebook Nonusers Hurt By BIPA Violations, 9th Circ. Told

By Elliot Weld (April 25, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man who alleged Facebook violated a state biometric privacy law by scanning nonusers' faces urged the Ninth Circuit this week to revive his suit against the company, saying a district court judge erred in dismissing it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS