2 Firms Seek To Lead Payment Processor Investor Suit

By Sydney Price (April 25, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Investors in a proposed class action say Pomerantz LLP and Lowey Dannenberg PC should serve as their co-lead counsel against payment processor Global Payments Inc. and subsidiary Active Network LLC over claims the companies failed to disclose sales practices that became the focus of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit....

