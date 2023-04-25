Insurer Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Hilton Mold Countersuit

By Riley Murdock (April 25, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a $20 million mold damage case involving an Atlanta Hilton hotel while reviving its countersuit against the hotel's owners, arguing it spent more than $500,000 investigating an allegedly fraudulent claim....

