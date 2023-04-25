9th Circ. Won't Award $1.1M Atty Fee In Tribes' Gambling Case

By Dorothy Atkins (April 25, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a request by five Native American tribes for $1.1 million in attorney fees for recently winning a federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act suit against California for the state's bad faith negotiation tactics, finding that the federal statute does not authorize fee-shifting....

