What's Next After High Court Stay On Abortion Pill Ruling

By Eric Alexander (April 27, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to stay a widely criticized U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas order — which purported to invalidate U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of mifepristone — restores some calm to the flurry of ongoing litigation about medication abortion and the use of mifepristone, the only currently marketed medication with an approved indication for medical abortion....

