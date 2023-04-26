NY Lawyer, Doctor Sentenced In $31M Trip-And-Fall Scheme

By Andrea Keckley (April 26, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced a personal injury lawyer and an orthopedic surgeon to eight and a half years in prison on Tuesday after their conviction in connection with a trip-and-fall fraud scheme that prosecutors say cost businesses and insurers $31 million....

