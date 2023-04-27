Boeing Can't Escape Rocket Site Cleanup Case

By Greg Lamm (April 26, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has refused to toss the U.S. government's $32 million contaminated groundwater lawsuit against The Boeing Co., rejecting the aviation giant's argument that it was protected by a hold-harmless clause in a decades-old contract to build and test rockets for NASA's moonshots....

