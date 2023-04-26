Shell, Property Owners Spar Over 9th Circ. Panel Rehearing

By Isaac Monterose (April 26, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Shell Pipeline Co. and California property owners filed dueling rehearing petitions for the Ninth Circuit's ruling that reduced the property owners' $40.9 million jury award in a suit accusing Shell, Paramount Petroleum Corp. and Alon Bakersfield Property Inc. of trespassing with recorded and unrecorded pipeline easements....

