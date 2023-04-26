Building Co. Wants 11th Circ. To Revisit Due Process Suit

By Faith Williams (April 26, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A home building company told the Eleventh Circuit this week its lawsuit against Gilmer County, Georgia, and local officials should be revived, asserting that a lower court erred in dismissing the case and misapplied a doctrine excusing the county's alleged failure to provide due process....

