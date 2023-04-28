What SBF's FCPA Charge Means For Crypto Enforcement

By Sean Shecter, Steven Lee and Joseph Doukmetzian (April 28, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On March 28, federal prosecutors unveiled an additional charge against Samuel Bankman-Fried, charging him with conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS