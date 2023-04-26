Investors Sue Over End Of Lauded Chicago Restaurant Biz

By Celeste Bott (April 26, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Investors in the celebrated Chicago restaurant Maple & Ash are suing its management group, saying it took the "brazen step" of dissolving the company behind the restaurant in violation of its operating agreement because it did not want to repay millions it stole in Paycheck Protection Program loans and other funds....

