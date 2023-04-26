Calif. Judge Mulls Certifying Crypto Class In Ripple ICO Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (April 26, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge considering whether to certify classes of investors who accuse XRP developer Ripple Labs and its CEO of engaging in an unregistered securities offering questioned Wednesday whether the cryptocurrency could be considered a registered security, saying the case appears to raise a question of first impression....

