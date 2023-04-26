Online Slot Game Co. Says Player Can't Arbitrate For Others

By Gina Kim (April 26, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Yellow Social Interactive Inc., which offers casino-like games of chance, asked a Delaware federal judge Tuesday to block an Ohio man from pursuing recovery via arbitration on behalf of others who allegedly lost money playing the games, arguing that he agreed to resolve disputes in arbitration on an individual basis only....

