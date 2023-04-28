Ex-Elle Writer Spars With Trump Atty Over Her Rape Claims

By Stewart Bishop (April 27, 2023, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll defended her claims that former President Donald Trump once raped her in a Manhattan department store against an attorney for Trump who sought to poke holes in her version of events during cross-examination Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS