NBA's Suns Ditch Bankrupt Bally's Network For New TV Deal

By Vince Sullivan (April 28, 2023, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The Phoenix Suns basketball team signed a new television broadcast contract Friday with an over-the-air pair of Arizona networks, moving the franchise away from its previous game coverage deal with a Bally's-branded regional sports network owned by bankrupt Diamond Sports Group....

