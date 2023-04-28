2nd Circ. Upholds Insurer's Win In BMW SUV Fire Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 28, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- BMW cannot reverse a nearly $873,000 judgment against it over a home fire that a jury found originated from a couple's SUV, the Second Circuit affirmed Friday, noting that the carmaker previously agreed that the couple's insurer did not need to produce evidence pointing to a specific manufacturing defect....

