Patent Owner Gaps Doom WDTX Suit Against Amazon, Google

By Dani Kass (April 28, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Google and others have dodged infringement litigation lodged by surveillance company VIAAS Inc., with a Western District of Texas judge holding VIAAS didn't own the patents it was asserting and failed to address gaps in the chain of ownership....

