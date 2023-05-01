Missing $1M Mortgage Funds Case Dismissed By Court

By Brent Godwin (May 1, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a case against a New York attorney for allegedly misplacing $1 million in funds meant for mortgage closings, saying that the insurance company that brought the suit did not prove the attorney should be held responsible....

