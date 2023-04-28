Maine DOT Pushes Back On Bid To Halt Bridge Replacement

By Mike Curley (April 28, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Maine Department of Transportation asked a federal judge Friday not to grant an injunction blocking its plans to replace the historic Frank J. Wood Bridge with a new one between Brunswick and Topsham, saying the state was not required to re-estimate the cost of alternatives when the First Circuit ordered it to reevaluate its options....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS