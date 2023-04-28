Calif. Asks 9th Circ. To Revisit Uber's AB 5 Challenge Revival

By Caleb Drickey (April 28, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The State of California called on the Ninth Circuit to revisit its decision to revive a challenge to a state worker classification statute, arguing Friday that a panel erred in equating legislators' legitimate criticisms of Uber with irrational animus....

