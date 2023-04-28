Rejected Firms' Fee Deal Approved In InfoWars Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (April 28, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Lawyers and restructuring advisers used by the bankrupt parent company of Alex Jones' InfoWars podcast business will be able to retain their prepetition fee deposits after a Texas federal judge approved a settlement of their fee claims Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS