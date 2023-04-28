Masimo Jury Ends Week With Drama, No Verdict, 1 Less Juror

By Gina Kim (April 28, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury deliberating for the third day on whether Apple Inc. misappropriated Masimo Corp.'s trade secrets to develop pulse oximetry features in its smartwatch will resume Monday with one less juror, a single mother of a 10-year-old, who revealed Friday she'd been serving for the past month without a paycheck....

