Chick-Fil-A Urges Arbitration In Data Hack Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 1, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Chick-fil-A has asked a Georgia federal judge to send to arbitration a suit claiming the chicken sandwich chain failed to protect thousands of customers from a data breach, arguing that they agreed to arbitrate any disputes when setting up their online accounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS