'Fog Of War' No Alibi? Outbreak Case's Ruling Bolsters Gov't

By Chris Villani (May 1, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The revival of a landmark COVID-19 criminal neglect case by Massachusetts' top court raised eyebrows for observers, who questioned whether a judicial reluctance to take into account the chaos surrounding pandemic protocols in the early days of the crisis could lead to prosecutions in other areas....

