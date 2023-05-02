Little Caesars Fights Class Certification Bid In BIPA Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 2, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Little Caesars has asked an Illinois federal judge to reject a class certification bid by employees accusing the pizza chain of violating the state's biometric privacy law, saying many in the proposed class consented to fingerprint scans and wrongly seek awards that would run into the billions of dollars....

